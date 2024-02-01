Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.34

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 2908601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

