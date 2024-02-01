Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNM opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

