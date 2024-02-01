United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17,921.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 809,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 804,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

