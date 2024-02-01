United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

UPS opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

