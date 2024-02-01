United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
UPS opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.
Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.