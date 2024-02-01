United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

