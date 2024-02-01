United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on March 8th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

