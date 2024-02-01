United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $652,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 323,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,708. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

