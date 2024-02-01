United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Qorvo stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 789,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,928. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

