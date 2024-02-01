United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $700,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 108,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

