United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 909 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 91,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

