United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,406 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 9,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

