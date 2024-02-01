United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,129. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.