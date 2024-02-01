UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.27. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $22,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,359,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

