UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

