UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

