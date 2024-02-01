UBS Group Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

