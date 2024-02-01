UBS Group Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $296.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $264.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.65. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.