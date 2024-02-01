Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 310,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 70,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $67.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

