U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

