Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 431,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,258. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

