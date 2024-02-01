Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 52-Week High at $255.83

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.83 and last traded at $255.75, with a volume of 310426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

