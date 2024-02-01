The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

WMB opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,663,000 after acquiring an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

