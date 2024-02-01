The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 725,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

