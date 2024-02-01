The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Hershey worth $55,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hershey by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.26.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

