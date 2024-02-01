The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Reduced by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.