The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 3,442,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

