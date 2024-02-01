The Brink’s Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE:BCO opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.42. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

