The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Allstate stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

