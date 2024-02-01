TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $138.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.