Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $160.67. 119,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,448. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.