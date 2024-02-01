Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

