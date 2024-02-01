Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

