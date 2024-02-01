Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $59.31

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.31, but opened at $60.51. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 65,744 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

