TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOTE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 285,243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,991,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,047,000.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS VOTE traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,701 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.