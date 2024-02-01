Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.48.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target Healthcare REIT
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.