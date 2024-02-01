Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £517.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.48.

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

