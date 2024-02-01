Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

NYSE TGT opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

