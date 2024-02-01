TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.36. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,250,553 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Think Investments LP increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,212,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $60,005,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.