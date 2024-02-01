Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $193.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $104.13 and a one year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.