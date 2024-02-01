Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.60

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 158.03 ($2.01), with a volume of 34507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £28.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,151.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

