Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

