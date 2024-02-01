Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 552,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

