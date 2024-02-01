Summit Financial LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

