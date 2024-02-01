Summit Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.