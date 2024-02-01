Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 586,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,736. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

