Stratis Price Down 1.3% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $134.62 million and $8.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.57 or 0.05389973 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,295,596 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

