Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 21,637 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 851,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

