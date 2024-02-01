Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 21,637 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 851,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

