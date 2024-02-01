Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 44,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $451.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.13 and its 200-day moving average is $414.45. The company has a market capitalization of $357.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

