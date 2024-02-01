Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,994. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
