Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,822. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

