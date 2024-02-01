Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 265,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,105,000.

AVDE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 58,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

